Karachi [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Gul Plaza mall in Pakistan's Karachi was engulfed in flames on Sunday, just a month after a blaze claimed over 80 lives, ARY News reported.

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According to the local police, the fire ignited in a shop located in an alleyway connected to Gul Plaza. Thick smoke is currently billowing from the shops, and reports suggest that portions of the already weakened structure may have suffered further damage, as per ARY News.

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Following the outbreak, a large crowd gathered in front of the mall as Rescue 1122 led the firefighting operations. In response, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has mobilised resources after Rescue 1122 sought assistance.

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On the orders of the KWSC CEO, an emergency was declared at the NIPA and Safoora hydrants. A spokesperson for the Water Corporation added that tankers at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant have also been placed on standby.

The person in charge of the Hydrant Cell remains in close contact with rescue officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply. "The provision of water tankers will continue until the fire is completely extinguished," the spokesperson stated, as quoted by ARY News.

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Earlier, on March 18, Karachi Deputy Commissioner-South in his reply submitted to the Judicial Commission, which is inquiring into the Gul Plaza fire tragedy, said that the shopping mall at MA Jinnah Road comes into the administrative jurisdiction of KMC.

"The internal roads on both sides of Gul Plaza have been in the jurisdiction of the TMC Saddar," DC South stated.

He said there was more than routine traffic on the day of the fire incident, and there were reports of some traffic jams. Traffic Police immediately tackled the issue and cleared the road, a district official said.

"The emergency relief vehicles and fire brigade reached the spot without any major obstacle," he stated. "The road's width was temporarily narrowed owing to the Green Line work, which resulted in increasing traffic pressure, he said, as quoted by ARY News.

"No encroachment or municipal work was found that had restricted the access of the relief vehicles; concerned officials removed temporary hurdles caused by traffic immediately," he said.

"The police controlled the mob to avoid any hindrance in relief activities," he said, as per ARY News. (ANI)

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