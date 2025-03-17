Pak: Mahrang Baloch condemns killing of brother of forced-disappeared student leader

DT
ANI
Updated At : 05:21 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Quetta [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch took to social media platform X to denounce the targeted killing of Shah Jan Baloch, a young trader from Khuzdar, Balochistan. Shah Jan was the brother of Zahid Baloch, a student leader who has allegedly been "disappeared" for 11 years by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

According to Mahrang, Shah Jan had no political affiliations or activist background. He was simply a local businessman and the sole provider for his family. She stressed that his only "crime" was being related to a student leader taken into custody by the state over a decade ago.

In her post, Mahrang painted a tragic picture of the persecution faced by Baloch families, particularly those who demand human rights or criticise state actions. She emphasised that the Baloch people not only suffer persecution themselves but also see their loved ones targeted. She described Shah Jan's murder as yet another example of the brutal tactics used by the state to intimidate and suppress dissent.

Mahrang's message extended beyond Shah Jan's killing, highlighting a continuous pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan that have persisted for more than two decades. She stated that the people of Balochistan are living in an ongoing nightmare, where nearly every family has been affected by violence. Despite this, she pointed out, the outside world largely ignores their suffering.

She further urged the Baloch people to disregard external criticism or advice on how to resist oppression. The Baloch population in Pakistan has long faced systematic human rights violations, including forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military operations that disproportionately affect civilians.

Their demands for political autonomy, control over their natural resources, and an end to the heavy military presence in the region have been met with severe state repression. Reports of torture, arbitrary detentions, and even the destruction of entire villages continue to emerge despite international condemnation.

The ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan has fueled widespread fear and anger among its people. As they continue their struggle for justice and recognition, Mahrang Baloch's words reflect the growing frustration of a community that has long been silenced, yet refuses to be ignored. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

