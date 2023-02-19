 Pak ministers slam President Alvi for pressuring Election Commission to announce poll dates : The Tribune India

Pak ministers slam President Alvi for pressuring Election Commission to announce poll dates

The move came days after the assembly in Punjab was dissolved on former premier Imran Khan’s order

Pak ministers slam President Alvi for pressuring Election Commission to announce poll dates

Arif Alvi. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, February 19

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has come under scathing attack from ministers of the ruling coalition for allegedly acting on former premier Imran Khan’s advice to put pressure on the country’s electoral watchdog to announce poll dates for provincial assemblies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

President Alvi, who is from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Saturday invited Pakistan’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 to discuss poll dates for the two assemblies.

The letter was written after the president did not receive a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on his previous letter written on February 8. In the second letter, the president expressed his displeasure over the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the electoral watchdog.

In separate statements, the interior, defence and law ministers criticised the president and reminded him of his constitutional position.

“Arif Alvi should act as [the] president of Pakistan. You should not act as Imran Khan’s spokesperson,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

“The president has nothing to do with announcing the election date,” he said.

Sanaullah accused the president of interfering in the constitutional authority of the ECP, claiming that Khan was trying to exert pressure on the commission through the office of the president, the report said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also criticised the president for “interfering” in the electoral watchdog’s affairs.

“Mr Arif Alvi, stay within your constitutional limits,” Asif tweeted.

“Don’t do politics. If not (for) your own, think about the honour of your position,” he added.

Asif alleged that Alvi “occupied” the position of the president as a result of the “selection” held in the 2018 general elections - a tacit reference to the PML-N’s claim that those polls were rigged by the ‘powerful circles’, the report said.

Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reminded the president that the Constitution did not authorise him to give dates for the provincial assembly elections.

He said Alvi should not criticise the ECP on the directives of his “leader”.

The provincial assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dissolved January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accepted the request for dissolution by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who is a leader of Khan’s PTI party.

The move came days after the assembly in Punjab was dissolved on Khan’s order. Both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were ruled by the PTI.

The dissolution of the two provincial assemblies is seen as a bid by Khan to push for early national elections. The former prime minister has been demanding fresh polls ever since he was ousted from the top job through a no confidence motion in April 2022.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

3
Ludhiana

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

4
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

5
Business GST council meet

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

6
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

7
Nation

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

8
Haryana

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

9
Nation

IAF pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who bombed Pak Government House at Dacca, passes away

10
Trending

Viral video: Father delivers high-octane performance with daughter on Bollywood song ‘Uff Teri Adaa’, Internet mesmerised

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party’s big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe

India need 115 to win second Test against Australia

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

Hosts go 2-0 up in series; 3rd Test to be played in Indore f...

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

No emergency was declared by pilot, says source; all 148 pas...


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships