Pak: Newborn dies of lack of incubator in Jacobabad

Jacobabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): A newborn girl died on Sunday due to the unavailability of an incubator in Jacobabad, Sindh, ARY News reported, citing the infant's father.

Advertisement

According to the father, he initially took his newborn daughter to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS), a government hospital. However, due to a lack of facilities, he transferred her to a private hospital, as per ARY News.

He stated that the private hospital staff turned him away because no incubator was available, and he was forced to bring the baby back to JIMS.

Advertisement

The doctors advised him to shift the child to a hospital in Sukkur. However, tragically, the newborn girl died on the way to Sukkur. Hospital authorities stated that an investigation into the tragic incident is underway.

Earlier on May 31, in a shocking case of medical negligence, doctors at a private hospital in Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan district, performed unnecessary appendix surgeries on dozens of children in an alleged major misdiagnosis case.

Advertisement

The incident took place in Tallo Bangla Chak 212, where the medical staff of Toheed Medical Complex on Kacha Shahi Road carried out appendectomies on dozens of children who were complaining of abdominal pain, as per ARY News.

Authorities sealed the Toheed Medical Complex after an inquiry report revealed serious negligence, as well as unethical and inappropriate surgical interventions. The investigation followed a public outcry after the incident went viral on social media.

According to the official inquiry, conducted by a three-member committee, no outbreak of an infectious disease was reported in the area, ARY News reported.

The report confirmed that appendectomies were performed on 22 out of the 28 examined children at Toheed Medical Complex.

"All 24 examined children were found to be medically stable and oriented to time and place," the report added.

Four patients were also brought to THQ Hospital with the complaint of lower abdominal pain. However, after examination and ultrasound, no significant abnormalities were seen and the Consultant Surgeon of THQ Hospital Sadiqabad prescribed medicine, the report noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)