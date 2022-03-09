Pak Oppn brings no-trust motion to seek PM's ouster

ISLAMABAD, March 8
Opposition parties of Pakistan moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.
The move comes after the opposition, led by the Pakistan People's Party, rallied thousands of supporters to demonstrate against Khan, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the nation. — Reuters
