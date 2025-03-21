Pak: Paank condemns enforced disappearances in Balochistan, calls for global intervention

Quetta [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Paankm, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has condemned the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of Beebagr Baloch and his brother Hammal Baloch, who is being held at Bijligar Tana, Quetta, and Ilyas Baloch, who is now being imprisoned at Huda Jail, Quetta.

According to the post that Paank put on X, all three were taken by force by Pakistani security personnel without following the proper legal procedures, and they are currently being charged with false accusations that are intended to silence Baloch.

The systematic use of false accusations and enforced disappearances against Baloch activists is a flagrant breach of international human rights rules, which include the right to a fair trial and prohibitions against arbitrary detention.

"The ongoing repression in Balochistan by the Pakistani state is indicative of a larger strategy of intimidation and suppression of political dissent," the post said.

Paank calls for Ilyas Baloch, Beebagr Baloch, and Hammal Baloch to be released immediately. "We call on human rights groups, such as the United Nations and Amnesty International, to take immediate note of this injustice and put pressure on Pakistani authorities to stop their campaign of wrongful detentions and enforced disappearances in Balochistan", the post said.

Earlier, Paank's Media Coordinator, Jamal Baloch, made a statement during the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Conference, highlighting the serious human rights abuses taking place in Balochistan. Baloch drew attention to the region's pervasive problems of mass relocation, extrajudicial executions, and enforced disappearances.

The media coordinator emphasized that the Pakistani government still suppresses opposition and keeps the region in a state of terror. Baloch has expressed alarm about China's role in these violations, specifically through the contentious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Baloch said, "Adding to this crisis is China's involvement through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an exploitative project that has stripped the Baloch people of their land, resources, and livelihoods without their consent."

The ongoing conflict in the Balochistan region of Pakistan is marked by demands for greater political autonomy, control over natural resources, and better socio-economic conditions. Baloch nationalist groups seek independence or enhanced rights, while the Pakistani government has responded with military interventions. (ANI)

