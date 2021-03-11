Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on maiden Saudi Arabia visit

Islamabad, April 28
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on his maiden three-day official visit abroad during which he will hold wide-ranging discussions with the top Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties. PTI
Taiwan sees largest Covid outbreak
Taipei: Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of Covid, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported on Thursday. Cases have been on the upswing since late March. PTI
Actor Tsang dies in quarantine hotel
hong kong: Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang (86) has died while in a Covid quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported.
