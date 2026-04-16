Pak PM reiterates push for US-Iran peace talks during meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Islamabad's stance in promoting dialogue between the United States and Iran for a deal to achieve a complete end to the hostilities in West Asia, during his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

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In a post on X, Sharif said he had the "pleasure and honour" of meeting the Saudi Crown Prince and conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Kingdom and also appreciated Saudi Arabia's "patience and restraint" under the Crown Prince's leadership during such times.

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The Pakistan Prime Minister highlighted recent developments related to Islamabad's diplomatic outreach, stating that Pakistan's peace efforts contributed to facilitating a US-Iran ceasefire and initiating what he described as "historic peace talks" in Islamabad.

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Sharif further reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to encouraging both Washington and Tehran to move towards an agreement aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

"I conveyed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom and expressed my deep appreciation of its patience and restraint, under the sagacious leadership of His Royal Highness, in these challenging times. I also shared recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts which helped facilitate the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and historic peace talks in Islamabad," the post read.

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"I reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to advancing its efforts to encourage both the U.S. and Iran towards an agreement aimed at lasting peace and stability in the region. Grateful to His Royal Highness, for his support of Pakistan's sincere peace efforts," it added.

Sharif arrived in Jeddah earlier on Wednesday on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level delegation, according to Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sharif's arrival comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive US-Iran peace talks.

In a parallel development, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir arrived in Tehran as part of a high-level delegation aimed at reviving stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran. (ANI)

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