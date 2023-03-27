Pak PM Sharif accuses President Alvi of following dictates of Imran's PTI

Islamabad, March 26
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused President Arif Alv of being partisan and following the dictates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party instead of remaining neutral as Head of State.
His comments came two days after President Alvi in a letter on Friday accused the Premier of using disproportionate force against politicians, political workers and journalists. He had asked Sharif to direct the authorities to assist the Election Commission in holding Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections as per the orders of the Supreme Court.
In his five-page letter to President Alvi, Sharif said he was writing to “set the record of the government straight” and bring the latter's “partisan attitude” on record.
He said Alvi's communication in parts read like “a press release of the PTI whose one-sided, anti-government views you continue to openly espouse''.
