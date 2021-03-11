Pak PM: Want permanent peace with India, war not an option

PTI

Islamabad, August 20

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan wants to have “permanent peace” with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries to resolve the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on Saturday.

Speaking to a delegation of students from Harvard University, Sharif also said sustainable peace in the region was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions, a newspaper reported.

Ties post Art 370 abrogation The relationship between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy

“Pakistan resolves to maintain peace in the region, and that sustainable peace in the region is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolution,” he said during the interaction on Friday evening.

“We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries,” he was quoted as saying.

K-issue resolution Pakistan resolves to maintain peace in the region, and that sustainable peace in the region is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolution. On Sino-Pak relations The ties with China remain the cornerstone of our foreign policy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) pact heralded the beginning of a new era of economic development. —Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. During the interaction, Sharif pointed out that Islamabad and New Delhi should have competition in trade, economy and improving the conditions of their people.

He said Pakistan was not an aggressor, but its nuclear assets and the trained army were deterrence, he said.