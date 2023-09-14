Pak Prez wants poll body to hold election on Nov 6

PTI

Islamabad, September 13

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday unilaterally proposed November 6 as the date for the general elections in a letter written to the chief election commissioner amidst controversy over polling dates in the cash-strapped country.

In his letter to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, Alvi cited Article 48(5) of the Constitution which “empowers him to do so”.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan chief turned down the invitation by saying that the president had nothing to do with the election date. Alvi’s five-year term ended last week.

#Pakistan