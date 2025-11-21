Pak: Punjab smog crisis deepens as Bahawalpur records 469 AQI

Lahore [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): A dense layer of toxic smog engulfed large parts of Punjab on Thursday, with hazardous pollution levels threatening the health of millions, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, air quality deteriorated sharply across multiple urban centres, with IQAir morning data showing Bahawalpur recording an alarming AQI of 469 at 8 am, followed by Faisalabad at 436 at 9 am.

Advertisement

Multan and Sialkot also reported severely polluted air, with readings of 308 and 226, respectively.

Advertisement

Dawn noted that Lahore, ranked the world's second most polluted city on Thursday evening, saw extreme fluctuations throughout the day.

The city's AQI surged to a dangerous 547 at around 2 am, dropped to 197 by 7 am, and climbed again to 366 by 9 am, underscoring the scale and persistence of the smog emergency.

Advertisement

The worsening pollution has been linked to widespread non-compliance with mandatory smog SOPs at major development sites. Despite the PKR 137 billion Lahore Development Plan, Dawn observed that no comprehensive environmental safeguards were visible.

Site inspections at construction zones such as Chauburji, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Defence Road, and Model Town revealed poor adherence to EPA requirements.

Basic measures like green coverings and routine water sprinkling were largely missing, allowing hazardous particulate matter to spread unchecked.

Officials told Dawn that such violations at construction projects were significantly amplifying smog levels and deepening the public health crisis.

In response, Punjab's Environmental Protection Department and Police have initiated an aggressive enforcement drive.

EPA spokesperson Sajid Bashir said a crackdown was underway in coordination with the Safe City Authority, particularly against vehicles lacking mandatory green stickers.

"Two thousand delivery challans were issued in just four days, and action will be further intensified," he said.

He stated that authorities were enforcing a strict penalty regime, including double fines for second offences and impounding vehicles upon a third violation.

Meanwhile, Punjab police reported action across multiple districts over the past 24 hours, registering 23 cases and arresting violators, including in Lahore.

A total fine exceeding PKR 1.35 million was imposed on 556 individuals for smog-related violations such as crop residue burning, smoke-emitting vehicles, and improper industrial or brick kiln operations.

Providing a broader overview, the police spokesperson said that since the launch of the anti-smog campaign, 2,749 cases have been registered, 2,422 people arrested, and fines surpassing PKR 225.7 million imposed.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar directed all relevant officials to intensify operations on highways, industrial zones, and agricultural belts, emphasising a "zero-tolerance" stance against breaches of smog regulations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)