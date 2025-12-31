DT
PT
Home / World / Pak: Rawalpindi authorities fail to curb pollution from non-compliant brick kilns

ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Despite clear environmental laws and repeated warnings, authorities in Rawalpindi have failed to curb severe pollution caused by brick kilns operating without approved zig-zag technology, raising serious concerns over governance and public health, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, around 250 brick kilns are operating across the Rawalpindi district. While areas such as Mandrah and Rawat have witnessed significant progress, with nearly 85 to 90 per cent of kilns shifting to eco-friendly zig-zag technology, the situation in Gujar Khan remains deeply troubling.

The tehsil, considered the largest brick-producing zone in the district, continues to rely overwhelmingly on outdated and highly polluting kiln systems. Out of approximately 37 large-scale kilns functioning in Gujar Khan, only seven have installed the mandated zig-zag technology. The rest continue to emit thick black smoke, contributing heavily to air pollution and posing severe health risks to surrounding communities.

Residents allege that these kilns operate day and night with the tacit approval of the local administration and officials of the Environmental Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD).

Despite being repeatedly served notices, kiln owners in the area continue operations without meaningful enforcement. Local sources claim that weak oversight and alleged collusion between officials and kiln operators have allowed the violations to persist unchecked.

Representatives of the brick kiln owners' association argue that the high cost of converting to zig-zag technology is beyond the financial capacity of many operators. They have urged the government to offer subsidised loans or install the technology itself and recover the cost in instalments.

At the same time, they acknowledged that some kiln owners have managed to continue operations through unofficial arrangements with authorities, further exposing regulatory failures, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Residents of Gujar Khan, Fateh Jang and nearby localities have expressed growing concern over worsening air quality and rising respiratory illnesses. Citizens, including Haji Sohail and Asghar Qureshi, have demanded immediate intervention by the Rawalpindi commissioner and senior environmental officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all kilns.

Legal experts and the District Bar Association have stated that under Pakistan's environmental laws, the installation of zig-zag technology is mandatory for all brick kilns, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

