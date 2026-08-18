Pak: Road closures disrupt trade, livelihoods in Panjgur as traders and workers stage protest

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): The closure of several roads in the main market area of Panjgur has disrupted commercial activity and affected the livelihoods of traders, workers and residents, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Advertisement

Citing local sources, the report said authorities have restricted access to several roads in the town over security concerns, with the closures particularly affecting movement around Chitkan Bazaar.

Advertisement

The restrictions have reportedly caused difficulties for shoppers, traders, labourers and business owners, with Panjgur College Road among the areas most severely affected. Garages, the auto market and several shops located along the route have reportedly witnessed a decline in customer activity and business.

Advertisement

According to the TBP report, representatives of local auto and garage unions, along with workers, staged a protest against the continued road closures and demanded the restoration of normal access to the affected areas.

The protesters said the restrictions had significantly reduced commercial activity and were directly affecting the livelihoods of people dependent on daily business.

Advertisement

According to traders and workers cited in the report, many business owners and labourers have already exhausted their savings as the prolonged decline in commercial activity has reduced their earnings.

Workers employed at garages and shops are reportedly among those worst affected, with reduced customer movement leaving many struggling to earn a daily income.

The TBP report said traders have also raised concerns that the impact of the restrictions is not limited to individual shops or markets but is being felt across Chitkan Bazaar.

With traffic movement in the area considerably reduced, traders said customer numbers have fallen, contributing to a broader slowdown in commercial activity.

Local business owners told the report that authorities have opened an alternative route through Hospital Road following the closure of the main roads. However, they described the alternative route as difficult to use and alleged that it remains in poor condition.

According to the traders, traffic accidents have also occurred along the alternative route, resulting in casualties and damage to property.

The business community further highlighted difficulties faced by vehicles transporting goods to shops. Traders said large trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles are unable to move easily through the alternative route because of its narrow streets and limited space for turning and manoeuvring.

Shopkeepers expressed concern that the road restrictions have come at a time when businesses are already facing economic difficulties. They said the closures have added further pressure on traders and workers who depend on regular movement of customers and goods.

The protesters have called on the relevant authorities to reopen the main roads in Panjgur and restore normal access to the town's markets.

According to the TBP report, residents travelling to the town centre from areas including Khudabadan, Garmkan and Tarans are also being forced to take longer and more difficult routes because of the restrictions.

Traders and residents argued that reopening the roads would not only ease movement for the public but would also help revive commercial activity in Chitkan Bazaar and restore the livelihoods of workers and business owners affected by the closures.

The protesters have urged authorities to address security concerns while ensuring that restrictions do not continue to impose an economic burden on the local population. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)