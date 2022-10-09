Pak rupee becomes 'world's best performing currency'

Karachi: Pakistan’s volatile rupee (PKR) has become the “worlds best performing currency” in the week that ended on October 7, as it made the largest gain of 3.9 per cent over five working days to 219.92 PKR to a dollar on expectation of significant foreign currency inflows. This was stated in a report, quoting Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas. Friday was the 11th consecutive working day for the Pakistan rupee when it maintained the winning streak. IANS

Assange supporters form human chain at UK Parliament

london: Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange formed a human chain outside Britain’s parliament on Saturday to demand an end to an attempt by the US to have him extradited to face criminal charges. Hundreds of protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn, ex-leader of Labour Party, gathered in a line which stretched from parliament's perimeter railings and snaked across nearby Westminster Bridge to the other side of the River Thames. Reuters