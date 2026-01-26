DT
Home / World / Pak: Sammi Deen Baloch slams sentencing of rights lawyer, warns against criminalising criticism

Pak: Sammi Deen Baloch slams sentencing of rights lawyer, warns against criminalising criticism

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Quetta [Balochistan], January 26 (ANI): Baloch activist Sammi Deen condemned the sentencing of lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, describing their punishment as a blatant act of repression.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Imaan and Hadi have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for standing up for the rights of the Baloch and other deliberately silenced and oppressed communities. That is their only 'crime'."

Baloch further denounced the verdict as a sham, arguing that it reflects the deep erosion of public trust in Pakistan's judiciary. "Like so many people for whom Imaan raised her voice, she too has been denied a fair trial. This is how oppression reproduces itself," she stated. Emphasising that fear cannot substitute governance, Baloch warned the state that fundamental rights cannot be surrendered. "The right to a fair trial, justice, and freedom of expression are fundamental rights. We will not surrender them, and we will not allow ourselves to be ruled by fear", she wrote.

According to Dawn, Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Chattha were arrested on Friday while reportedly on their way to the Islamabad district courts. Multiple cases have been registered against them under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), anti-terrorism laws, and legislation regulating public assembly. The arrests, Dawn noted, demonstrate how legal instruments are increasingly being weaponised to silence dissent, exposing a state that appears to be at war with opposition voices.

As reported, the allegations against Imaan centre on so-called "offensive tweets" directed at "important state institutions." Notably, while Imaan is being prosecuted for posting critical content, Hadi faces charges merely for reposting and resharing her statements. Dawn highlighted that this sets a troubling precedent where even clicking "repost" on content deemed objectionable by the state can lead to criminal prosecution.

Dawn argued that a state that treats criticism as a crime undermines both democracy and the rule of law. "When lawyers are punished for challenging state excesses, the attack extends beyond individuals--it strikes at the very foundations of the legal system itself", Dawn said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

