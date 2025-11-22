Pak says Trump’s claim on conflict with India‘credible’

Pakistan on Friday said it believed US President Donald Trump’s claim that India assured him that it would not wage a war against Pakistan.

“We take the words of the US President, which are credible,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at a media briefing when asked about Trump’s remarks. “We obviously take such assurance with a pinch of salt as it is not backed up by any cooling down of belligerent statements emanating from India,” he said.

