Pak SC asks govt to protect state institutions after PM Imran Khan’s supporters storm Sindh House

Court action comes a day after the attack by PTI supporters, who were venting their anger against about two-dozen dissident lawmakers of PTI who may support the no-trust vote against Prime Minister

Police officers try to stop the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as they stormed in protesting at the entrance of the Sindh House. Reuters

PTI

Islamabad, March 19

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Saturday asked the government to protect state institutions after supporters of the ruling party allegedly attacked the Sindh House here and issued notices to four political parties in connection with a petition seeking the apex court’s intervention to prevent “anarchy-like” situation ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The apex court directed the Islamabad Inspector General of Police to submit by Monday a report on the storming of Sindh House by PTI supporters on Friday in the wake of the no-trust vote against their leader.

It said hearings on the petition would be conducted on a daily basis.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the petition by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to prevent “anarchy-like” situation.

The SCBA earlier this week approached the apex court, seeking its intervention for peaceful proceedings of the no-confidence vote. It was initially to be heard on Monday but was taken up earlier due the attack on Friday on the Sindh House, which sparked an outrage.

During the hearing, the Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan briefed the bench about the attack.

When Khan said police had arrested some protesters who were later on released by a magistrate, Chief Justice Bandial said: “We are not concerned with what is happening. We are here for the Constitution’s implementation.”

He also asked the Attorney General if an attack on the public property was a bailable offence. After not getting a satisfactory response, he remarked that it was the duty of the government to protect institutions.

“Public property and national institutions were threatened (on Friday). Members (of Parliament) and institutions should be protected in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

The attorney general while arguing on the issue of freedom of speech agreed that there was no justification for the violence. Later, the court directed the Inspector General Police for Islamabad to submit on next hearing a report on the storming of the Sindh House.

The apex court also observed that it would not interfere in political matters but would look into the legal matters. “All political parties will act in accordance with the law. They should not take any action which is against the law,” the chief justice said.

The bench also directed that the process of the no-confidence vote should continue under Article 95.

The chief justice issued notices to four political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

He announced that the hearings on the petition would be conducted on a daily basis and fixed the next hearing on Monday.

It also transpired during the hearing that PTI was considering moving the top court to stop its dissidents from voting in the no-confidence move.

The chief justice asked the attorney general to file the petition on Monday so that it should be clubbed with the SCBA petition and heard jointly.

The court action came a day after the attack on the Sindh House, a property of Sindh province, by the PTI supporters, who were venting their anger against about two dozen dissident lawmakers of PTI who may support the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Khan.

The political situation in Pakistan has deteriorated after March 8 when the no-trust move was submitted by the opposition parties. Amidst acrid statements, violence is feared as already observed on Friday.

The National Assembly session for the no-trust move is expected to be called on March 21 and the voting is likely to take place on March 28.

Meanwhile, both government and opposition politicians have been working overtime to tilt the balance in their favour. The PPP held the meeting of its core committee, followed by the meeting of its leaders with PML-N and JUI-F leaders at a lunch hosted by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan also consulted his core group about the latest situation. He also addressed the groundbreaking ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road and told his supporters that the no-trust move would fail.

“The move is a blessing in disguise as it revealed the faces who are using money to buy the loyalties of the lawmakers,” he said.

In a related development, the PTI has issued show-cause notices to its 14 lawmakers for alleged defection, seeking an explanation from them by March 26 as to why they may not be disqualified as a member of the National Assembly.

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

Japanese PM arrives in India to hold summit talks with Modi

Japan to invest over $42 billion in India over five years

Talks on Ukraine, China see both sides exchange perspectives

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...

