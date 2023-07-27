Pak SC junks Imran’s plea for stay on trial in graft case

Islamabad, July 26
In a jolt to Imran Khan, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the ousted Prime Minister's plea to stay the criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana corruption case.
The case pertains to the allegations that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept — during his time as the PM and proceeds from their reported sales. Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000). Khan, 70, had approached the apex court after being denied relief in the case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a channel reported.
The Election Commission of Pakistan on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case for making "false statements and incorrect declaration". In May, a trial court rejected Khan's petition challenging the maintainability of the case and indicted the PTI chief, who denied all the allegations of misdeclaration of gifts.
Subsequently, Khan challenged the trial court's decision before the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination. On July 8, the trial court concluded that the ECP's petition is maintainable and proceeded further against the former premier who then approached the apex court for relief. During Wednesday's hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi of the two-member bench remarked that the apex court will not interfere in the trial court's matters in the Toshakhana case.
