 Pak SC scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N govt : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pak SC scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N govt

Pak SC scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N govt

Nawaz, Shehbaz among leaders to be affected

Pak SC scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N govt


PTI

Islamabad, September 15

In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's Supreme Court (SC) on Friday scrapped the recent amendments to the country's anti-graft laws and restored corruption cases against public office-holders, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was one of the major beneficiaries of the changes.

Cases restored

  • The SC has annulled changes by the government headed by former PM Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif
  • It declared that amendments, like limiting the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau, the anti-corruption watchdog, to the cases involving over Rs 500 million, were against the Constitution. It restored corruption cases against public officeholders

The apex court was announcing its reserved decision on jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea filed last year, challenging the amendments made to the accountability laws by the then government led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the PML-N, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif, 73, is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21 from London, ending his four-year-long self-exile.

May come under scanner

  • The restoration of the old law may have implications of varying levels for several politicians, including former President Asif Ali Zardari and former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
  • They all benefited under the law as the trial of those accused with less than Rs 500 million of alleged corruption was stopped

A three-member Bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued a reserved judgment by a 2-1 majority. Justice Shah disagreed with the majority verdict. Annulling the changes by the government headed by Shehbaz Sharif, the court declared that amendments, like limiting the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, to the cases involving over Rs 500 million, were against the Constitution.

It restored corruption cases against public officeholders.

The court directed that the cases withdrawn after NAB's jurisdiction was limited to investigating cases below Rs 500 million be fixed for hearing in accountability courts.

It also declared the verdicts issued by the accountability courts null and void in light of the amendments made to the laws and directed the NAB to send the record to the relevant courts within seven days.

After the amendments were made, several cases against powerful politicians and their relatives were sent back by the National Accountability Bureau courts last year.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

9
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’