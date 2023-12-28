Pak successfully tests Fatah-II rocket system

Islamabad, December 27
Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system Fatah-II, which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 km, the army said.
Fatah-II is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said. It is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 km, it said.
The launch was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, it added.
In October end, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Ghauri weapon system, a week after holding the flight test of the ballistic missile Ababeel weapon system. In August 2021, Pakistan had tested the indigenously developed Fatah-1 guided multi-launch rocket system.
