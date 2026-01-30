Pak: Systemic failures cripple Karachi fire brigade as probe exposes power, water and staff shortages after Gul Plaza blaze

Karachi [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): Days after the deadly Gul Plaza blaze raised grave concerns about the city's emergency preparedness, ground-level observations have revealed disturbing conditions at the central fire office, exposing systemic breakdowns that seriously obstruct firefighting operations, according to a report by Geo News.

A probe into Karachi's fire brigade uncovered persistent power failures, water scarcity, manpower shortages, and the absence of proper communication systems, all of which are undermining emergency response across the city. These findings emerged days after at least 79 people were killed and three remained missing in the Gul Plaza fire, followed by a delayed reaction from the relevant authorities.

A field visit to the Central Fire Office, the main headquarters of the Karachi Fire Brigade, highlighted entrenched operational shortcomings. Fire officials said the headquarters experiences extended load-shedding throughout the day. Electricity remains unavailable from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm, 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm, and again from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am, Geo News reported.

The facility is tasked with dispatching fire tenders and filling emergency vehicles with water. Even when electricity is available, the department struggles with water shortages. Unlike upscale localities and the Red Zone, where water supply remains uninterrupted, the Central Fire Office receives water only between 11:00 pm and 8:00 am through ageing pipelines. The water is first stored in an underground reservoir before being pumped into fire tenders.

Manpower shortages have further weakened operations. The Karachi Fire Brigade is facing a deficit of about 450 personnel, with the most critical shortage seen in the emergency call centre. Only one operator is assigned at a time to handle four phone lines, including the primary emergency number 16. Officials said all calls made to the 16 emergency line from mobile phones across Pakistan are routed to the Karachi headquarters, overwhelming the lone operator. The process requires the operator to take the call, confirm details by calling back, and then pass the information to concerned fire stations, often causing delays or busy tones, Geo News reported.

Communication problems continue even after fire tenders are dispatched. The fire brigade lacks any wireless or dedicated communication system and depends entirely on mobile phones. The department's previous communication network has remained non-operational since 2011. Fire brigade personnel also noted difficulties reaching incident locations due to traffic congestion and the public's failure to clear the way for emergency vehicles. Employees said firefighters have no insurance coverage, while those who become ill or injured during duty must initially cover their medical costs themselves, as cited by the Geo News report.

Firefighters further stated that duty hours have been extended to 12 hours, while overtime payments previously provided have been discontinued, raising concerns about working conditions within the department, TET reported. (ANI)

