Pak Train Hijack: Baloch group claims killing 20 military personnel

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army in a recent statement on Tuesday, claimed that it is holding 182 passengers as hostages on-bound the Jaffar Express for the past six hours and has killed 20 military personnel.

"After capturing the Jaffar Express, the fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army have taken 182 hostages who have been in our custody for the past six hours. During this operation, an additional eight Pakistani military personnel were eliminated, bringing the total number of enemy casualties to over 20", the BLA said in its statement.

In its statement it also noted that it is confronting Pakistani Air Force with the BLA fighters using anti-aircraft artillery. "Throughout the ongoing operation, intense confrontations have taken place with the Pakistani Air Force, with our fighters using anti-aircraft artillery and inflicting severe losses on the enemy. BLA fighters are continuously strengthening their positions, leading the operation and challenging the might of the Pakistani military."

According to the statement issued by the BLA, it was noted that not a single BLA fighter has been injured or killed. It also shared that all the hostages are in the custody of BLA's Fidayeen unit, Majeed Brigade as of now.

"In this successful operation not a single BLA fighter has been injured or martyred so far. Currently, all hostages are in the custody of the BLA's Fidayeen unit, Majeed Brigade. Clear instructions have been issued to the Majeed Brigade: if the Pakistani military attempts to approach all hostages will be executed and the Fidayeen will continue their resistance until martyrdom without retreating", the statement concluded.

Pakistan local media, earlier today, reported that the Jaffar Express train was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under intense firing in Balochistan.

Over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage, local media reported.

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said, according to the Dawn.

As per ARY News, the driver of the train sustained severe injuries. Pakistan's Samaa TV said that according to Railway officials, no contact has been established with the 450 passengers and staff aboard the 9-coach Jaffar Express, the train departed Quetta at 9 AM. (ANI)

