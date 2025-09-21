DT
Home / World / Pak train hijack mastermind killed in Afghanistan

Pak train hijack mastermind killed in Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 (ANI): The mastermind behind the Jaffar Express terrorist attack in Pakistan, Gul Rahman, was killed in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reports, Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed, an Indian-sponsored terrorist, died under mysterious circumstances in Helmand province on September 17.

Gul Rahman was the trainer and operational commander of the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan (Majeed Brigade). He was involved in several terrorist attacks against Pakistani security forces, innocent civilians, Chinese nationals and various institutions.

Sources stated that Gul Rahman's death underscores the continued use of Afghan territory for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Notably, on March 11, 2025, the Jaffar Express passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, with 380 passengers, was hijacked by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 64 people, including 18 soldiers. During the rescue operation, security forces killed 33 hijackers.

In August, the United States designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing their continued involvement in deadly attacks across Pakistan.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, saying the Baloch Liberation Army and the Majeed Brigade are now listed as Foreign Terrorist Organisations under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224.

The Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA's previous designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

The BLA was originally designated as an SDGT in 2019 following multiple terrorist incidents. Since then, the group, including its Majeed Brigade faction, has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks, ARY News reported.

In 2024, the BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In March 2025, it took responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that killed 31 civilians and security personnel and involved over 300 hostages. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

