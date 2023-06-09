Pak, Turkmenistan sign pact on TAPI gas project

PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan and Turkmenistan have signed a joint implementation plan to execute the multibillion-dollar Turkmenistan-Afgha-nistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The four countries okayed the pipeline work in December 2010 and the work began in 2015. PTI

UK to remove Chinese cameras from key sites

london: Britain has laid out plans for removal of Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites as part of stepped-up security measures, weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China posed the “biggest challenge” to global security and prosperity.