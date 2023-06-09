Pak, Turkmenistan sign pact on TAPI gas project

Islamabad: Pakistan and Turkmenistan have signed a joint implementation plan to execute the multibillion-dollar Turkmenistan-Afgha-nistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The four countries okayed the pipeline work in December 2010 and the work began in 2015. PTI
UK to remove Chinese cameras from key sites
london: Britain has laid out plans for removal of Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites as part of stepped-up security measures, weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China posed the “biggest challenge” to global security and prosperity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day
The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has...