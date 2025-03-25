Pak: Two sentenced to death for honour killing in Toba Tek Singh

Punjab [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): A court in Toba Tek Singh on Monday sentenced two men to death for the murder of Maria Bibi, who was killed by her father and brother in March 2024. The verdict was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Hafeez Bhutta, Dawn reported.

Maria Bibi was murdered on March 17 at Chak 477-JB Allowal by her father, Abdul Sattar, and her brother, Faisal. The case gained attention after a video of the crime surfaced on social media, leading to public outcry. Authorities exhumed her body for autopsy on March 28. Faisal, the primary accused, confessed to the killing on camera while in police custody on March 31. He initially claimed that he had raped and strangled his sister to conceal an incestuous relationship. However, a forensic examination later confirmed that she was neither raped nor pregnant, contrary to earlier allegations.

Following the investigation, police amended the charges in the case. Initially registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the case was later updated to include Section 311 (honour killing) after police concluded that Maria was killed by her father and brother in the name of honour.

Advertisement

Faisal's brother, Shahbaz, and his wife, Sumaira, were also arrested separately for allegedly concealing the murder. According to police statements, Maria had confided in Shahbaz a day before her death that she had been raped by Faisal and their father. Shahbaz reportedly recorded a video of the murder while pretending to be on a phone call with his sister Kausar.

During Monday's hearing, the court found Faisal and Abdul Sattar guilty of Maria's murder. A short order issued by the court stated that the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt. Faisal was convicted under Section 302(b) of the PPC and sentenced to death. Abdul Sattar was found guilty under Section 302(b) read with Section 34 PPC and also sentenced to death. The order stated that they were to be "hanged by their necks till they are dead," pending confirmation from the Lahore High Court (LHC), reported Dawn.

Advertisement

The court also ordered both convicts to pay PKR 10 million each as compensation to Maria's legal heirs under Section 544A of the Criminal Procedure Code. In case of non-payment, they would serve six months of simple imprisonment. The order directed that they remain in district jail until execution warrants are issued, and the case record be forwarded to the LHC for confirmation of the sentence. The court also stated that the convicts had the right to appeal within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz and Sumaira were acquitted, with the court granting them the benefit of the doubt. Sumaira had already been released on bail, while Shahbaz was ordered to be released.

Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasised that authorities had treated the case as a high priority. His office issued a statement highlighting the prosecution's role in ensuring justice, noting that prosecutors in Punjab were actively working to convict offenders using all available legal means.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Shah credited the high-profile cell established under his office for closely monitoring such cases from registration to verdict. He stated that the investigation was conducted in accordance with the Anti-Rape Act, and that the swift sentencing in Maria's case demonstrated the effectiveness of the legal framework, Dawn reported.

"The verdict in the Maria murder case is proof that the high-profile cell of the Punjab Prosecutor General Office is fully active," Shah said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)