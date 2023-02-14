Pak, US set to begin second round of defence dialogue

PTI

Islamabad, February 13

Pakistan and the US are set to hold defence talks in Washington on Monday to enhance coordination on strategic issues and explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office here has announced.

The talks, that will last from Monday to Thursday, would be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement.

The Pakistani team, headed by the Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt Gen Mohammed Saeed, reached the US capital on Sunday afternoon. The delegation includes two major generals, two brigadiers and a civilian representative, Additional Secretary for Americas Muhammad Mudassir Tipu from the foreign ministry.

They will interact with their counterparts at the US Defence Department, which is also known as the Pentagon. The CGS heads the second most influential office in the Pakistan Army after the Chief of Army Staff. He is the administrative head of both intelligence and operational forces. “Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the chief of general staff, will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three services headquarters. The US multi-agency team will be represented by the office of the Undersecretary of Defence,” the foreign office said.

“Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue,” the ministry said. Ties between the two countries have improved recently and the defence talks are kind of its manifestation, it added.

The agenda of the four-day talks includes expanding coordination on strategic issues between the two defence establishments, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The newspaper also reported that US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet in an interview with the paper emphasised the need to assist Islamabad in fighting terrorists, who had recently killed over 80 people inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines compound.

Chollet, who conducts diplomatic assignments for the US Secretary of State, is due in Islamabad the coming week for talks, the report said.