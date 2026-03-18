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Home / World / Pak ‘weaponising Islamophobia’, says India at UN

Pak ‘weaponising Islamophobia’, says India at UN

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
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India has taken a sharp swipe at Pakistan at the UN, accusing it of “fabricating imaginative tales of Islamophobia” even as it pointed to Islamabad’s own record on minority rights, including the treatment of Ahmadiyyas and Afghan refugees.
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Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said such narratives risked deepening divisions and undermining the universality of UN’s framework.

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Addressing the meeting jointly organised by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Indian envoy cautioned against approaches that focused exclusively on one religion while ignoring broader patterns of religious discrimination.

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“History bears repeated witness to how the politicisation of religion does not resolve grievances,” he said, warning that it instead lent legitimacy to polarising narratives.

In a pointed reference, the envoy said India’s western neighbour had been attempting to internationalise “imagined” concerns of Islamophobia, even as it faced serious questions over “brutal repression” of certain communities and actions such as deportation of Afghan refugees and military operations during Ramzan.

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India underscored that it condemnned violence and hatred in the name of religion “regardless of the faith involved”, and highlighted its own civilisational ethos of Sarva Dharma Sambhava, or equal respect for all religions.

Describing itself as a country where followers of all major religions coexist, India said it remained “acutely aware” of the need to combat discrimination in all forms. It also stressed that the UN must retain its impartial and universal character rather than adopt religion-specific frameworks.

The Indian side reiterated that the 1981 UN Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief remains a balanced instrument to address such concerns globally.

Taking aim at the OIC, India said the grouping had been “systematically weaponised” to level “false and baseless allegations” against it. It asserted that Muslims in India, including in Jammu and Kashmir, freely elected their representatives and participated in the democratic processes.

“India is home to over 200 million Muslims, one of the largest such populations in the world,” the envoy said, rejecting claims of religious discrimination and asserting that the country’s social fabric was rooted in pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

Reaffirming its commitment to combating religious hatred, India urged the UN to focus its efforts on promoting inclusive societies based on equality, dignity and the rule of law for all faiths.

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