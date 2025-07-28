Pakistan: 1000 kg of unhygienic donkey meat seized in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): In a shocking incident of illegal trade, 1000 kgs of donkey meat was seized from a farmhouse in Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.

According to reports by Dawn, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) seized approximately 1,000 kg of donkey meat from a farmhouse located in Tarnol. Over 50 live donkeys were also confiscated during a raid on the premises and a foreign national was taken into custody on the spot.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad district administration, Dawn reported that an FIR has been registered against the foreign national following the recovery. Authorities believe the meat was being prepared for supply to foreign restaurants and individuals.

"We are investigating where the donkey meat was being delivered. Local accomplices involved in the supply chain are also being traced. The case is being pursued from multiple angles," the spokesperson said.

Sources within the food authority, however, said that initial findings had suggested the meat was intended for foreigners. They noted that the packaging found on-site was sophisticated, indicating it may have been prepared for export or high-end distribution.

The sophisticated packaging indicates that it was intended for export or supply to foreigners in the federal capital. As there were over 50 alive donkeys, it is out of the question that they were selling the meat of donkeys who occasionally die, they said.

They stated that, according to the initial investigation, the business was being operated by a foreign national who had been living in the area for an extended period. However, they said the farmhouse was not registered for such an activity.

The case was registered under Sections 11 (Selling food against the law), 12 (Substandard or misbranded food), 13 (Unsafe food) and 14 (Unhygienic or unsanitary place for food) of the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021.

As per the first information report (FIR), 1,000 kilogrammes of donkey meat were found at the scene.

Pakistan exports donkey hides and meat to China, Dawn reported.

According to another report by Dawn, Pakistan maintains its spot among the countries home to the largest number of donkeys, trailing just behind Ethiopia and Sudan.

In the last few months, there has been an inflationary trend, with donkey prices soaring to Pakistani Rupees 0.3 million, Dawn said, citing local media reports.

"Pakistan, due to its proximity and close diplomatic ties to China, has been of particular interest to fuel this demand", it mentioned.

Calling donkeys an "economic asset" for Pakistan, the Pak daily mentioned that in April earlier this year, Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain met with a Chinese delegation that had shown an interest in establishing donkey farms in Pakistan. While the minister welcomed the initiative, he said any formal agreement must protect Pakistan's local donkey population.

There exist laws and regulations that indirectly govern animal welfare and trade in Pakistan. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1890, prohibits beating, overworking, or causing unnecessary pain to animals. However, it is a colonial-era law with minimal penalties, Dawn reported, and contains a small fine of Pakistani Rupees 50 to 100, depending on the offence, and imprisonment for a one or two-month period.

Despite this, in November last year, at an international donkey industry conference held in China's Liaocheng, Pakistani officials highlighted Islamabad's potential for the donkey industry and animal husbandry to become globally competitive with its neighbour's assistance. (ANI)

