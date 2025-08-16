Pakistan: 300 booked on terrorism charges for attacks on Ahmadi worship places in Faisalabad

Faisalabad [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): A local police station registered terrorism cases against 300 people for setting fire to two Ahmadiyya community worship sites in Faisalabad, Dawn reported.

According to the report, 47 individuals were specifically named, while the remaining 300 suspects are unidentified. The cases have been lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, along with several other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Quoting the FIRs, Dawn noted that Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ticket-holder Hafiz Rafaqat led the mob, which carried rods and bricks. The crowd assembled outside a prominent Ahmadi worship site, attacking it with stones. Community members who attempted to resist were assaulted, leaving several injured.

According to Dawn, the attackers, taking advantage of Independence Day rallies, delivered hate-filled speeches and provoked violence against Ahmadis. At 275-Kartarpur, they assaulted two Ahmadi places of worship, pulling down minarets and setting them ablaze. Dawn reported that these structures had existed since before 1984.

The report further stated that the mob also damaged nearby Ahmadi residences, pelting stones that shattered windows, frightened families, and caused multiple injuries.

Ahmadiyya spokesperson Aamir Mahmood strongly condemned the assault, pointing out that the community was observing Independence Day celebrations when the violence erupted. Quoted by Dawn, he remarked, "This is not the freedom Pakistan's founders envisioned. Until those who commit such acts face justice, intolerance will grow. Authorities must act swiftly to protect all citizens." He demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators and called on authorities to provide proper security to the Ahmadiyya community.

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had condemned a cleric's derogatory remarks targeting places of worship of non-Muslim communities, including Christians.

The commission stated, "We urge the state to ensure accountability for hate speech in all its forms by implementing the 2014 Supreme Court judgement and call on civil society to reject narratives that endanger peaceful coexistence and equal citizenship." (ANI)

