DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: 5 die as boat carrying flood evacuees capsizes

Pakistan: 5 die as boat carrying flood evacuees capsizes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): At least five people died and over 12 were rescued in Pakistan's flood-affected southern Punjab province after a boat carrying evacuees capsized, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

According to Pakistan's disaster management authority, the boat overturned on Saturday in the Multan district because of strong currents, but the majority of passengers were saved.

Flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over two million people to flee their homes, according to figures shared on Saturday by Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed.

Advertisement

Nearly 900 people have been killed in monsoon floods in Pakistan since June, according to figures from the United Nations, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

People have left their belongings and are trying to save their lives, as per Al Jazeera. Most people have no protection. Tens of thousands of acres of land with standing crops are lost. Mango orchards are all submerged.

Advertisement

By September, the monsoon season would typically have ended but the Meteorological Department was predicting a 10th monsoon spell to arrive soon.

Global warming has worsened monsoon rains this year in Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to a new study. Downpours and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and landslides across the mountainous north and northwest in recent months.

The situation remains critical at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River, where extremely high flood levels persist. The DG also warned of the possibility of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from September 7 to 9, as per ARY News.

In light of the warnings, the PDM has issued alerts to the Departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forestry, Livestock, and Transport to remain on high alert. Emergency control rooms have been activated, and staff members are on standby to handle the situation.

The PDMA DG urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by authorities and to cooperate with the administration during emergency evacuations, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts