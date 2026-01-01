DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: 5 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast at peace committee member's home in KP's DI Khan

Pakistan: 5 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast at peace committee member's home in KP's DI Khan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide attack at the residence of a peace committee member near Qureshi Mor on Friday night, Dawn reported, citing officials.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, told Dawn News that five bodies and 10 injured individuals had been taken to a hospital. He added that seven ambulances, a fire vehicle, and a disaster response vehicle were dispatched to the site shortly after the incident, with rescue operations still ongoing.

Advertisement

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed the casualties to Dawn News, stating that the blast occurred at the home of peace committee leader Noor Alam Mehsud during a wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

"The explosion was a suicide blast. It is premature to say anything about the casualties," DPO Sahibzada said. He added that an emergency had been imposed at the District Headquarter Hospital.

According to a Dawn News report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi sought a report into the incident.

Advertisement

"All possible medical assistance should be provided to the injured in the Dera blast," he was quoted as saying, expressing grief over the incident.

Earlier this month, Dawn News reported that armed assailants killed four members of a peace committee in Bannu district, KP.

In November 2025, seven people were killed in another attack on a peace committee office in Bannu.

Police officials told Dawn News that one among those killed was a 'good Talib', a term used to refer to a former militant who has surrendered to the state, and the rest were his relatives.

Earlier this week, at least three people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi late Saturday night, Dawn reported, citing officials. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts