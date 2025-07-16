DT
Pakistan: 9 dead, 92 injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab province

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
Lahore [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): At least nine people have died and 92 others sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents across the Punjab province of Pakistan over the past 24 hours, Dawn reported, citing Rescue 1122, on Tuesday.

According to Dawn, in Bahawalnagar, three children lost their lives and 17 individuals were injured; meanwhile, in Okara, the deaths of two teenagers, including a girl, were reported, with 12 others hurt in similar incidents. Lahore also saw three fatalities and eight injuries due to the downpour.

Elsewhere, one person died and three were injured in Bhakkar, the Dawn reported.

Additional injuries were reported in several districts, including three in Pakpattan, four in Sahiwal, two each in Faisalabad and Muzaffargarh, four in Toba Tek Singh, three in Kasur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, and one each in Rajanpur, Sialkot, and Mianwali, as reported by the Dawn.

Despite the damage, Lahore experienced a welcome drop in temperature as the rain brought pleasant weather.

As per Dawn, the rainfall measurements included 31mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 19mm at Qartaba Chowk, and between 10mm and 18.5mm in other areas such as Samanabad, Farrukhabad, and Iqbal Town.

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) teams of Pakistan worked throughout the day to drain accumulated water from roads and underpasses.

Meanwhile, power outages occurred as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped, Dawn reported.

Lahore's district administration, under Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, responded with a coordinated strategy to address monsoon challenges. Teams equipped with machinery were deployed to clear water from low-lying areas and main roads.

Public advisories were issued, asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from electric poles and wires.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) forecast continued cloudy weather and the possibility of heavy rainfall in several cities, including Lahore. PDMA also warned of potential flooding in rivers and canals, especially in low-lying areas, and landslides in hilly regions like Murree, according to Dawn.

Tourists have been advised to exercise caution, and residents of vulnerable areas are urged to take preventive measures. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia instructed local administrations to remain alert, with all necessary personnel and equipment on standby.

He stressed that WASA and municipal agencies must prevent waterlogging in affected areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

