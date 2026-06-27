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Home / World / Pakistan accused of blocking aid, crushing dissent in PoJK at UNHRC

Pakistan accused of blocking aid, crushing dissent in PoJK at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Mirza Shafiq, Chairman of the Swiss Kashmir Human Rights Commission, has accused Pakistani authorities of imposing a harsh crackdown in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that road blockades, mass arrests, and the use of anti-terrorism laws have created a deep humanitarian crisis.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Shafiq stated that roads connecting the region with Pakistan had been blocked by police and Rangers, disrupting the movement of essential supplies, including food, medicines, and other necessities.

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He stated that the restrictions could trigger widespread unrest across the region.

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Describing the situation as "cruelty rather than politics", Shafiq stated that he had been unable to contact his 90-year-old mother for nearly three weeks.

He expressed concern over her worsening health, saying she relies on weekly medication that has become difficult to access because of the ongoing restrictions.

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Appealing to the international community, Shafiq urged global organisations to intervene and facilitate dialogue between the Pakistani government and the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

He said constructive engagement was necessary to prevent further loss of life and ease tensions.

Shafiq also criticised the reported life imprisonment of human rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch, describing the sentence as unjust.

Recalling his meeting with her during a protest in Islamabad in 2024, he said she should have received a fair trial in an ordinary court with full legal representation if any allegations existed against her. He maintained that punishing a human rights defender in such a manner was unacceptable.

Highlighting the scale of the alleged crackdown, Shafiq claimed that protests had continued for the past 20 days across PoJK.

He alleged that more than 22 people had been killed, 576 individuals arrested, and 34 booked under anti-terrorism laws. He further claimed that the bodies of some of those killed had not been returned to their families. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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