Pakistan accused of crackdown on Eid-eve as Baloch families report raids, enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 31 (ANI): As families across Pakistan prepared to celebrate Eid, several Baloch families reportedly spent the eve of the festival facing fear, uncertainty, and grief following security operations carried out in different parts of Balochistan, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

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In a post shared on X, the BYC stated that Pakistani security forces conducted raids in Khudadad Mola, Ward No. 7, Wadsar areas of Reikpusht, and the main bazaar of Pasni. The group claimed that homes belonging to Baloch residents were searched and damaged, while household belongings and valuables were confiscated.

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BYC further alleged that several young Baloch men were detained during the operations. Due to communication restrictions and what it described as a climate of fear, only a limited number of cases have so far been independently verified.

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According to the BYC, those allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance include Sartaj, son of Saleh Muhammad, Shiraz Shareef, a student, and Zari Khan, son of Ellahi Baksh, a police constable.

BYC later reported that Zari Khan was released after detention, while the whereabouts and condition of the remaining individuals remain unknown. Families of the missing men are reportedly seeking information about their loved ones amid growing anxiety.

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The BYC criticised what it described as a long-standing pattern of state repression in Balochistan, alleging that enforced disappearances, military operations, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishment have continued for decades. BYC said such actions have inflicted deep psychological and social trauma on local communities.

Despite these challenges, the committee stated that the Baloch people continue to demonstrate resilience and remain committed to pursuing justice and accountability.

Calling for international attention, the BYC urged global human rights organisations, the United Nations, and independent observers to closely monitor the situation in Balochistan. It appealed for transparency regarding the fate of the missing individuals and demanded accountability for alleged human rights violations. (ANI)

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