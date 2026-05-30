Pakistan accused of deepening humanitarian crisis as curfew leaves Mashkay residents struggling

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Residents of Mashkay, a town in Balochistan's Awaran district, are reportedly enduring a worsening humanitarian situation as a curfew and strict movement restrictions allegedly enforced by Pakistani security forces continue into their second consecutive week. The prolonged lockdown has severely disrupted daily life and left many families struggling to obtain food and other necessities, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, residents stated that movement throughout the area has been heavily restricted, resulting in shortages of essential supplies and creating significant difficulties for the local population. The restrictions have reportedly affected access to markets, transportation, and routine economic activities, further intensifying hardships for residents already facing challenging conditions. Concerns have also been raised regarding healthcare access.

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Residents claimed that individuals requiring urgent medical attention have faced obstacles in reaching hospitals and healthcare facilities due to the ongoing curfew. Families reported growing anxiety over the situation, warning that delays in treatment could have serious consequences for patients suffering from illnesses and medical emergencies. The continued restrictions have left communities isolated, while daily routines and livelihoods have been severely impacted. Residents described an atmosphere of uncertainty as people struggled to secure necessities amid the ongoing limitations on movement.

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The situation in Mashkay follows similar reports from other parts of Balochistan, including Noshki and Zehri, where residents previously alleged that lockdowns and security-related restrictions disrupted trade, transportation, and access to healthcare services. Pakistani authorities have not yet released an official statement addressing the reported curfew measures or explaining the reasons behind the restrictions in Mashkay, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Residents further stated that local markets remained largely deserted during the recent Eid celebrations. Earlier reports highlighted cases in which patients were unable to receive timely medical treatment because of curfew-related barriers, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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