Pakistan accused of heavy-handed crackdown in PoJK as calls grow for UN intervention

Geneva [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): Serious concerns have emerged over an alleged crackdown by authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with reports of widespread raids and human rights violations drawing condemnation from Kashmiri activists and diaspora leaders.

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In a video statement, chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri described the developments as "deeply alarming," alleging that security forces have carried out raids on homes across the region, detained hundreds of people, and seized valuables during search operations. According to the claims, residential properties have been extensively damaged, leaving many families traumatised and displaced.

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"The information coming from PoJK is extremely serious," he said, alleging that security personnel had entered homes, looted belongings, and caused damage worth millions. He stated that the ongoing operation was escalating tensions and worsening the humanitarian situation in the region.

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He appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to prevent further deterioration. He argued that the use of force and mass detentions would not resolve public grievances and instead risked fueling greater unrest.

Calling for a peaceful resolution, he urged Islamabad to engage with the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has been at the forefront of recent protests and public mobilisation in PoJK. He noted that the local government had already shown willingness to engage with the committee and stressed that dialogue, rather than repression, is the only viable path to reducing tensions.

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He also demanded the immediate release of all detainees, medical assistance for those injured during the unrest, and the prompt return of the bodies of those who lost their lives to their families.

He described the situation as particularly distressing for the Kashmiri diaspora, which has been closely monitoring developments. Criticising Pakistan's handling of the crisis, he said the Kashmiri people had long been denied the respect and dignity they deserved. (ANI)

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