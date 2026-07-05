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Home / World / Pakistan accused of intimidating Sindhi activists after reported raid on JSFM leader's family home

Pakistan accused of intimidating Sindhi activists after reported raid on JSFM leader's family home

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 5 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) and the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VMPS) have condemned what they describe as a raid by armed masked men on the family home of JSFM spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed Hab in Larkana.

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In a press release, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro and VMPS Europe Coordinator Sarang Sindhi accused Pakistani authorities of creating an atmosphere of fear by targeting the relatives of political dissidents.

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According to the family, armed men forcibly entered the residence, conducted what they described as an unlawful search and warned that Mansoor Ahmed Hab must cease his peaceful political activities in the United Kingdom or his family would face serious consequences. The organisations alleged that the threats were intended to silence political dissent through intimidation.

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JSFM and VMPS said Mansoor Ahmed Hab's family is now living under constant fear and faces a significant risk to its safety. They further claimed that the reported threats raise serious concerns about the security of Hab himself should he be forced to return to Pakistan.

The organisations argued that targeting an individual and their family because of peaceful political views violates internationally recognised human rights, including the rights to life, personal security, freedom of expression and peaceful political participation.

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They also expressed concern over the reported enforced disappearance of Muhammad Ayoub Hab, a relative of Mansoor Ahmed Hab and a JSFM member. According to the statement, he has been missing since his alleged abduction in Karachi on June 9, 2026.

Calling for international intervention, JSFM and VMPS urged Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, the European Union and the Government of the United Kingdom to investigate the reported incidents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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