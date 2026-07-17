Pakistan accused of repression in PoJK as protesters rally outside Pakistani consulate in Bradford

Bradford [UK], July 17 (ANI): The chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri, accused Pakistan of carrying out violence and repression against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford.

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Addressing demonstrators, Mahmood Kashmiri alleged that Pakistani security forces are responsible for killings, arbitrary detentions and the use of force against residents in the region. He claimed that people from PoJK, joined by Pakistani supporters opposed to the crackdown, had gathered to condemn what he described as state oppression.

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The JKNIA chairman criticised Pakistan's political system, asserting that the country has failed to uphold democratic principles. Referring to an agreement allegedly reached with the Jammu Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee (JKJAAC) in 2025, he accused Pakistani authorities of reneging on their commitments and instead intensifying what he described as a campaign of repression against the movement.

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Mahmood Kashmiri alleged that security forces have killed civilians, detained thousands of people and refused to return the bodies of those who died during the unrest. He further claimed that Pakistani forces have targeted children and occupied villages, describing the actions as grave violations of human rights.

He also challenged Pakistani officials to defend their position publicly, urging them to participate in a live televised debate over claims that the government have fulfilled the demands agreed upon with protesters. According to him, the authorities are relying on misinformation while suppressing dissent in the region.

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The JKNIA leader accused the government in PoJK of siding with Pakistan rather than representing the interests of residents of PoJK. He alleged that the administration has enabled security forces to act against the population and vowed that Kashmiris would continue their campaign for their rights without surrendering.

Mahmood Kashmiri further alleged that internet services had been shut down across parts of PoJK, making it difficult to verify the number of casualties or detentions. (ANI)

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