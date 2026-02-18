Pakistan accused of shielding death squads as killings and body recoveries mount in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Fresh allegations of state-backed violence have surfaced in Balochistan after the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed that a 23-year-old man from Tump was gunned down by an armed group allegedly operating with official support.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of targeted killings and the recovery of bodies across multiple districts, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC identified the victim as Faraz, son of Bahadur, a resident of Koshkalat in Tump. The group alleged that he was shot by what locals refer to as a "death squad," claiming such outfits function under state patronage to suppress dissent and intimidate young Baloch men.

The committee further accused authorities of failing to curb these armed networks, allowing them to act without fear of consequences. Describing Faraz as a skilled embroidery artisan who financially supported his family, the BYC said his killing reflects a disturbing escalation in violence against civilians. Rights advocates have repeatedly warned of a worsening security climate marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial actions.

Meanwhile, additional bodies have reportedly been discovered in Panjgur. A body was found near the Panjgur gas plant along the CPEC route and transferred to a hospital for identification.

Earlier, two other bodies recovered from the Shapatan area were identified as Jangian, son of Abdul Rasheed, and Saeed, son of Moladad. Citing compiled accounts, several alleged extrajudicial killings have been documented this year, including individuals named Karim Jan, Jasim Jan, Pazeer Baloch, Nawab Abdullah, and Jangian Baloch. Previous cases include Zohaib, who had reportedly been missing before his body was found in January, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC has urged the United Nations Security Council, the International Criminal Court, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to launch independent investigations. The group maintains that ongoing disappearances, unlawful detentions, and killings indicate systematic human rights violations, warning that continued international silence may embolden further abuses, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

