Pakistan accused of using family coercion to silence Baloch leaders

London [UK] June 24 (ANI): Baloch political activist Hakeem Wadela has accused Pakistani authorities of using "collective punishment" tactics against families of Baloch political leaders, alleging that relatives of prominent Baloch activist and chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Naseem Baloch were pressured into publicly disowning him during a press conference held on Monday.

Advertisement

In a video statement, Hakeem claimed that members of Dr Naseem Baloch's family were compelled to participate in what he described as a "staged press conference" and were forced to repeat allegations that align with the state's narrative against Baloch political activists and leaders.

Advertisement

According to him, Naseem Baloch's father and two uncles were allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces in February 2026 and remain in custody at undisclosed locations. He alleged that the continued detention of the family members is being used as leverage to pressure relatives into distancing themselves from the veteran Baloch activist.

Advertisement

"This cowardly action by the Pakistani state is part of a broader policy of collective punishment," he stated, arguing that authorities routinely target family members of Baloch political figures.

He maintained that such measures have failed in the past and would continue to fail in the future. Wadela further called on the international community, human rights organisations, and democratic governments to take notice of what he described as systematic intimidation and harassment of Baloch families.

Advertisement

The activist urged global actors to support the rights of Baloch political voices and ensure that relatives of activists and leaders can live without fear of reprisals for their family connections.

Wadela also highlighted what he said was a wider pattern in which families of missing persons, political activists, and members of the Baloch resistance are allegedly forced to denounce their loved ones under pressure publicly.

Concluding his remarks, he asserted that the Pakistani state is using collective punishment as a tool to undermine the Baloch national struggle. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)