Home / World / Pakistan: Afghan refugees urge for resumption of US Refugees Admission Programme

Pakistan: Afghan refugees urge for resumption of US Refugees Admission Programme

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Afghan refugees in Pakistan have urged the US to resume the USRAP resettlement programme, noting that the delays have left them stranded and increasingly vulnerable, as reported by Khaama Press.

Khaama Press reported that a number of Afghan refugees who are holding the US P1 and P2 immigration cases and are currently residing in Pakistan have voiced serious concerns over their uncertain status and the future of their families. Several of them had worked alongside American forces, institutions, and missions in Afghanistan, supporting democratic governance, sustainable development, and peace efforts.

According to a public statement, the refugees emphasised that they were lawfully included in the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) via an official communication from the US State Department. Despite having completed medical screenings, security clearances, and interviews, the suspension of the USRAP programme has brought their resettlement journeys to a standstill.

Khaama Press reported that the refugees have warned of the psychological toll this prolonged limbo has taken. According to the refugees, at least four individuals from the P1 and P2 categories have either committed suicide or died due to heart attacks and strokes triggered by extreme stress and uncertainty.

These individuals, who have been described as US allies, further underscored the severe conditions their children are enduring--deprived of education, healthcare, and stability. They fear that forced deportation from Pakistan could expose them to death or torture if returned to Afghanistan.

In an appeal to US President Trump, the State Department, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the UNHCR, the group stressed that after years of sacrifice, they deserve protection, not abandonment. They requested the immediate resumption of USRAP and the reactivation of their immigration procedures.

In addition, they called on relevant US authorities to urgently process their pending cases, resume interviews, and facilitate transfers to their intended destinations. They are also seeking comprehensive psychological, educational, medical, and legal support during this period of uncertainty.

According to Khaama Press, the P1 and P2 visa programmes were designed to assist Afghans who supported US missions during the war, especially after the Taliban's return to power in August 2021. These individuals were promised safe resettlement as a reward for their cooperation with international forces and democratic institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

