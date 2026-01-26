DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Afghan suicide bomber behind Dera Ismail Khan wedding attack

Pakistan: Afghan suicide bomber behind Dera Ismail Khan wedding attack

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): The suicide bomber responsible for the deadly attack on a wedding ceremony at the residence of a peace committee member in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan has been identified as an Afghan national, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

Advertisement

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, which took place near Qureshi Morr on Friday night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Advertisement

The attack occurred on Friday during a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A building collapsed after the blast, according to local police official Muhammad Adnan, who said the structure was being used by members of a peace committee at the time of the incident, reported by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured when a building collapsed following a blast near Qureshi Morr on Friday night in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The explosion occurred during a wedding ceremony, and the structure was reportedly being used by members of a local peace committee at the time, according to police official Muhammad Adnan, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

The blast targeted a building where members of a peace committee had gathered for a wedding. Police stated that guests were taking part in traditional drum dancing when the suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a room, causing a powerful explosion that led to the partial collapse of the building.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged. According to investigators, the bomber has been identified as 21-year-old Abdul Rehman, an Afghan national.

Ary News reported that the footage shows the attacker, draping a white shawl around him, entering the wedding venue. During the tribal dance, he suddenly left the main gathering area and moved toward a room at the back where tribal elders were present. Moments after entering the room, he detonated the explosives, causing the roof to collapse.

The attack occurred during the wedding ceremony of the nephew of Peace Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud.

Security analysts have pointed out that Afghanistan has increasingly become a base of operations for terrorist activities, with Afghan militants being used as hired attackers inside Pakistan, reported Ary News.

Last year, a suicide bombing near the Islamabad District Courts, carried out by an Afghan national, killed at least 12 people and injured more than a dozen others. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts