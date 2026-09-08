Pakistan: Amnesty International demands release of imprisoned human rights lawyers

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Amnesty International has urged Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately and unconditionally release human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, whose convictions and prolonged imprisonment have raised serious concerns over the misuse of cybercrime laws to silence dissent.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistani prime minister, Amnesty stated that the two lawyers were arrested on January 23, 2026, despite having been granted pre-arrest bail two days earlier. The following day, an Islamabad district and sessions court sentenced them to prison terms ranging from 10 to 17 years under provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), including sections concerning cyber terrorism, glorification of an offence and allegedly false or fake information.

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According to Amnesty, the charges were linked primarily to posts on X in which Mazari-Hazir expressed solidarity with Baloch and Pashtun activists and criticised policies of Pakistan’s military. Chattha was also prosecuted for resharing her posts.

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The rights organisation said the trial was conducted with “unusual haste” and that the lawyers were repeatedly denied opportunities to cross-examine witnesses and present evidence, raising significant fair-trial concerns.

Their appeals and applications seeking suspension of their sentences have since faced prolonged delays. Amnesty said that on May 12, Pakistan’s Supreme Court directed the Islamabad High Court to decide the sentence-suspension pleas within two weeks. However, it said no substantial hearing of their appeal has taken place.

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Amnesty stated that continued delays could amount to a violation of their right to appeal and alleged that procedural obstacles were being used to prolong their detention.

Amnesty also expressed concern over Mazari-Hazir’s worsening health in prison. It said she has suffered heavy gum bleeding, dental and gastrointestinal problems and a chest infection, while reportedly facing difficulties accessing appropriate medical treatment. Her family allegedly sent medication after consulting a dentist, but not all of it was delivered to her. (ANI)

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