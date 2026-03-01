Pakistan announces "temporary pause" in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against Afghan Taliban

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan has decided on a "temporary pause" in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban in view of Eidul Fitr and at the "request of brotherly Islamic countries," Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announced on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

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The minister made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X.

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Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched on the night of February 26, following "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan Taliban from across the border, Dawn reported.

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"In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eidul Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has decided to announce temporary pause amidst ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan," Tarar wrote on X.

Tarar said the pause would be applicable from "midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24," Dawn reported.

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"Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms," he added, as per Dawn.

"However, in case of any cross-border attack, drone attack or any terrorist incident inside Pakistan, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq shall immediately resume with renewed intensity," he warned, according to Dawn.

Shortly after the announcement, the Afghan Taliban also declared a temporary suspension of its military operation against Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the decision was made in response to requests from brotherly Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Qatar, Dawn reported.

In a separate post, the information minister provided an update on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, including Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij losses, as per Dawn.

According to Tarar, 707 militants had been killed and more than 938 injured. He said 255 posts had been destroyed and 44 captured, Dawn reported.

He added that 237 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns had been destroyed, and 81 terrorists and terrorist support infrastructure locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted by air.

According to Dawn, Tarar also said that on the night of March 16, Pakistan's armed forces targeted Afghan military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar.

"In these strikes, Pakistan's forces destroyed drone storage and technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage sites in Kabul and Nangarhar, which were being used by the Afghan Taliban and terrorist elements to carry out attacks against innocent Pakistani civilians," he said, as per Dawn.

"Similarly, Pakistan armed forces effectively targeted and destroyed Afghan Taliban posts in the Bajaur, Kurram, Torkham, Khyber, North and South Waziristan sectors," he added.

According to Dawn, Tarar also shared a video showing "precision engagements carried out by Pakistan against these installations, posts, and terrorist camps that directly or indirectly support terrorism from Afghan soil".

"No civilian population or infrastructure was targeted, contrary to the false claims being propagated by Afghan regime officials and sections of the media," he said, as per Dawn.

Relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban are at their lowest point in the four years since the group came to power, Dawn reported.

As per Dawn, last October, border clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan across their 2,600-kilometre frontier. Following the clashes, Turkiye and Qatar stepped in to mediate.

The first round in Doha produced a fragile ceasefire, while the second round ended with only a general agreement to develop a mechanism for verifying compliance and continue talks. The third round concluded without any concrete agreement, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, on February 22, Pakistan targeted terrorist camps and hideouts in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan, which prompted unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban along the border. In response, Pakistan initiated Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on February 26.

Earlier this month, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir said peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan could only prevail if the Taliban regime "renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations." (ANI)

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