Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan

Lahore, May 19
An anti-terrorism court here on Friday approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Imran Khan in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.
Khan, 70, appeared at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) amid tight security after he received permission for his vehicle to enter the court premises.
According to a court official, the ATC granted pre-arrest bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief till June 2 in three terrorism cases, including the high-profile Jinnah House attack, and directed him to join the police investigation.
Khan assured the court that he would join the investigation, the official said.
Earlier, Khan said everyone is condemning the attack on army installations and demanded a probe into it.
When asked why he had not yet issued a statement condemning the attack on the top military officer's house in Lahore, he replied: “I have already done so...who is not condemning the attack on the Jinnah House Lahore? Tell me one person in Pakistan who is not doing it.”
