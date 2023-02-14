Pakistan appoints first Hindu female civil servant

PTI

Islamabad, February 13

A doctor, said to be Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant, has been appointed as an assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab province's Hassanabdal city, according to media reports on Monday. Sana Ramchand Gulwani, who grew up in Shikarpur city of Sindh province, graduated to become a doctor at her parents' wishes, before enrolling for the Federal Public Service Commission.

She became the first woman from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after clearing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam in 2020. Gulwani cleared the examination on her first attempt. In 2016, she graduated from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree as a urologist. She then started preparing for the CSS exam.

"I do not know if I am the first one, but (I) have never heard of someone (female) from my community even appearing for the exam," she said. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province.