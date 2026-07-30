Pakistan: Armed attacks, military operations intensify across Pakistan: Armed attacks, military operations intensify across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistani security forces came under attack in multiple incidents across Balochistan on Tuesday, while armed clashes were also reported during military operations in the Mastung and Kech districts, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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The reported incidents took place in Mastung, Noshki, Kech, Panjgur, Surab and Kharan, involving assaults on military checkpoints, security convoys and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, along with temporary blockades of major highways by armed fighters.

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On Monday evening, Pakistani forces launched an operation in the Dasht Daghari area of Mastung district, deploying armoured vehicles and a heavy military presence into the region.

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Fighting between Pakistani troops and armed fighters was reported on Tuesday morning. According to TBP, at least three Pakistani security personnel were killed during the exchange of fire. As of the time of publication, Pakistani authorities had not released any official statement regarding the operation, the clashes or the reported casualties.

Meanwhile, another large-scale military operation was reported in Kalatuk and surrounding areas of Kech district, where tensions have remained high since Monday evening.

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A significant deployment of Pakistani forces was reported across the area, while quadcopters continued aerial surveillance and search operations at several locations, according to TBP.

Armed fighters also reportedly blocked the main highway in Kalatuk, checked passing vehicles and launched attacks on Pakistani forces. Citing police sources, TBP reported that seven non-local men were taken away after armed fighters intercepted their vehicle during the highway blockade.

The body of one of the men was later found in the Sorag area bearing gunshot wounds.

In another incident, armed fighters attacked a Pakistani military checkpoint in the Ghareebabad area of Noshki, where heavy gunfire and multiple explosions were reported.

Initial reports indicated that three Pakistani personnel were killed and two others sustained injuries in the attack. However, the casualty figures had not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

TBP further reported that a military convoy dispatched to reinforce the checkpoint also came under attack following the initial assault. Pakistani forces later shut down Noshki Bazaar.

In Panjgur, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a Pakistani military convoy travelling along Airport Road. The explosion struck all three vehicles in the convoy, and casualties among the security personnel were also reported, according to TBP. (ANI)

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