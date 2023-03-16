Pakistan army not to perform poll duty

Islamabad, March 15
The Pakistan Army considers security of borders as its first priority and will not be available for poll duty in the upcoming provincial elections due to the “current situation” in the country, the Defence Ministry has informed the election commission.
The Election Commission of Pakistan held back-to-back meetings with top Punjab officials and the secretary and additional secretary of the federal defence ministry to discuss security for the elections.
Elections in the Punjab province of Pakistan are to be held on April 30.
