Pakistan army should be ashamed of jumping into politics, says Imran Khan

PTI

Lahore, May 14

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at the country’s powerful army in his first address after an Islamabad court set him free, saying it should be ashamed of jumping into politics and could form its own political party.

Float own party I kept Pakistan’s flag high world over. You should be ashamed of yourself. Why don’t you make a political party? Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM

Addressing the nation from his Lahore home on Saturday, Khan took strong exception to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) allegations against him and said the spokesperson of the army’s military wing was not even born when he represented Pakistan in the world.

“I kept Pakistan’s flag high world over. Never has ISPR made such a statement. You should be ashamed of yourself. You have jumped into politics. Why don’t you make a political party,” Khan said.

His remarks came in response to ISPR Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry’s statement in which he called Khan a “hypocrite”. “Listen to me Mr DG ISPR… you were not even born when I was representing my country. You need to be ashamed of yourself for calling me a hypocrite and anti-Army,” he said in a harsh rejoinder.